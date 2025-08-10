New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): A revered hero of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, Group Captain Dilip Kamalkar Parulkar (Retd), passed away on Sunday, the Indian Air Force stated.

The Indian Air Force, in a post on X, announced the passing of Group Captain Parulkar (Retd), known for his extraordinary courage and leadership in orchestrating a daring escape from a Pakistani prisoner-of-war (POW) camp.

Also Read | British F-35 Stealth Fighter Jet Makes Emergency Landing in Japan's Kagoshima Airport, No Injuries Reported.

IAF in its post expressed profound condolences, hailing him as an embodiment of unmatched ingenuity and pride in the force.

"Gp Capt DK Parulkar (Retd) VM, VSM -- 1971 War hero, who led a daring escape from captivity in Pakistan, embodying unmatched courage, ingenuity & pride in the IAF -- has left for his heavenly abode. All Air Warriors of the IAF express their heartfelt condolences," the IAF Media Coordination Centre stated in the post.

Also Read | US Tariffs: Donald Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs a 'Slow Burn' for Wall Street, Likely To Hit America's Economy Hard.

The IAF in its post outlined Parulkar's illustrious career, which began in March 1963 when he was commissioned into the IAF.

He held various key appointments, including as a Flying Instructor at the Air Force Academy and a two-year deputation to Singapore. He also served on the ground tenure as Battalion Commander at the National Defence Academy.

His valour was prominently displayed during the 1965 Indo-Pak conflict, where his aircraft was hit by enemy fire, injuring his right shoulder. Defying advice to eject, he skilfully flew the crippled plane back to base, earning him the Vayu Sena Medal for his bravery.

The pinnacle of Parulkar's heroism came during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Captured and held as a POW in Pakistan, he demonstrated exceptional initiative and national pride by leading an escape attempt with two colleagues.

This act, carried out amid hostile conditions, required relentless hard work, determination, and valour in the highest tradition of the IAF. It compelled the enemy to respect the calibre of the IAF not only in the air but on the ground as well. For this distinguished service, the President awarded him the Vishisht Sena Medal.

Parulkar's legacy as a symbol of resilience and patriotism has inspired generations of air warriors. His daring escape remains a celebrated chapter in India's military history, underscoring the indomitable spirit of the IAF during one of the nation's defining conflicts. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)