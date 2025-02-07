Wartburg (US), Feb 7 (AP) Two people were killed in eastern Tennessee when severe storms with a possible tornado moved through the region.

Local officials announced Friday morning that a mother and daughter from the same household were killed when the storm passed through the Deer Lodge and Sunbright areas of Morgan County on Thursday night.

That is according to a social media post by the county emergency management agency. Three other injuries were also reported, officials said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said on social media that troopers were in Morgan County ensuring resident safety and assessing and helping with structure damage.

The Morgan County School District said on its website that schools would be closed Friday because of “significant damage from tornadoes in parts of our county”. (AP)

