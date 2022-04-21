Kathmandu, Apr 21 (PTI) Two Indian nationals were killed and six others injured on Thursday in an explosion at an oxygen plant in an industrial area in Lalitpur district near Kathmandu.

The explosion took place at the Sagarmatha Oxygen Plant inside the Patan industrial estate on Thursday morning while workers were filling gas in a cylinder, police said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: President Putin Orders Troops To Block Azovstal Plant in Mariupol.

The explosion also destroyed the zinc roof of the oxygen plant and broke windows of adjacent buildings.

In the explosion, 45-year-old Brij Mahato, a resident of Ratanpurwa village in Bihar's West Champaran district, died on the spot while another Indian national, Raj Kumar Mahato, 25, died while undergoing treatment at B and B Hospital in Lalitpur.

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth Gets Own Barbie Doll On Her 96th Birthday.

Nepal Home Minister Balkrishna Khand has instructed the police to carry out rescue works and investigate the accident. PTI SBP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)