Lahore, Apr 16 (PTI) Three people, including two women, have been booked under blasphemy charges in Pakistan's Punjab province in two separate incidents, officials said on Sunday.

In the first incident in Faisalabad town, some 150 kms from the provincial capital Lahore, a woman introduced herself as Sanaullah - the prophet - in a video which went viral on social media on Saturday.

Also Read | Spain Shocker: Man Attacks Couple for Refusing To Let Him Join Their ‘Sex Adventure’ in Park, Accused Also Stole Their Valuables.

In another video, her sister Hina said that she is a witness to Sanaullah's claim, which is true.

"We are ready to sacrifice our lives but will not back off my sister's claim that she is a prophet," Hina said in the video.

Also Read | ‘Human Zoos’: Europe Struggles to Confront Its Racist Past.

As the videos went viral, the members of radical Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) group gathered outside Hina's house in Faisalabad.

However, before they stormed into her house police reached there and controlled the situation.

The police arrested Hina and shifted her to an undisclosed location. Her sister was said to be in Lahore.

Senior police officer Ali Nasir Rizvi said both women have been booked under the blasphemy laws.

He said a police team has been sent to Lahore to arrest the main suspect.

In another incident in Gujrat, some 170 kms from Lahore, police arrested a man identified as Jamil for claiming himself a messenger of God.

According to police, the suspect entered a mosque at Puran village in Gujrat on Saturday and announced that he is a prophet.

When people present there admonished him over uttering 'blasphemous words' he got furious and took out a knife.

He injured one person before the people overpowered him and thrashed.

"Before the people lynched him, police reached there and took him into custody," a police official said, adding that the suspect has been shifted to an undisclosed location fearing the mob might attack the police station to take his custody.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)