A boat in which decomposed bodies were found by fishermen, is taken on a truck towards the Para Scientific Police headquarters in Braganca, Para state, Brazil (Photo/Reuters)

Brasilia [Brazil], April 16 (ANI): At least 20 severely decomposed bodies have been found in a boat off the coast of northeastern Brazil, CNN reported, citing officials.

The Brazilian Federal Public Ministry announced that the boat was found on the coast of Braganca, northeast of Para, on April 13.

Following which, two investigations have since been opened, according to CNN.

The officials said that at least 20 bodies had been found in the boat, however, due to the decomposition of the remains, it is unknown how many died on the boat.

"Some reports say there could be up to 20 corpses" in the boat, the Attorney General's office said in a statement, reported CBS News.

The office announced it was opening a criminal and a civil investigation into the incident.

Moreover, the deceased are not thought to be from Brazil but possibly from the Caribbean, according to the investigators.

Additionally, the local authorities said that there have been no recent reports of missing Brazilians, reported CNN.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited. (ANI)

