Peshawar, Jul 23 (PTI) A bomb went off at a busy open-air market in a tribal district in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday, injuring at least 20 people.

The bomb blast occurred in Turi Bazar in the city of Parachinar when explosives planted on a cart went off as people were busy in buying groceries and vegetables.

At least 20 people sustained injuries, police said.

Parachinar is the capital city of Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Soon after the blast, security forces and rescue teams reached the spot.

The injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the region is known for sectarian clashes between Sunnis and Shias.

The residents blocked the main highway for all kind of traffic and staged a protest in front of Parachinar Press Club.

