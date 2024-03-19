Tel Aviv [Israel], March 19 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) reported on the new sea route for bringing aid into Gaza and that on Monday March 18, 243 humanitarian aid trucks were inspected in Israel and transferred to the Gaza Strip.

Of these, 165 trucks traveled via the Kerem Shalom border crossing into Egypt and 78 via the Nitzana crossing. 167 trucks were distributed within Gaza.

Also Read | FGM Ban in Gambia: Gambian Parliament Votes To Reverse Its Landmark Ban on Female Genital Mutilation.

Israel inspects the aid shipments bound for Gaza to ensure they contain no weapons or other items that the terrorist group Hamas could use as weapons against Israel.

The aid is then sent into Egypt and from there it goes on to Gaza.

Also Read | Bribery Charges Against Adani Group in US: Adani Green Says Corruption Probe on Unrelated Third Party; Has No Relations With Company.

As for the humanitarian aid that entered Gaza by sea, COGAT reported that a ship carrying 200 tons of aid from the World Central Kitchen organization, donated by the UAE, arrived there on Friday, March 15. This was in accordance with the government's decision. Twelve WCK (World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit non-governmental organization) trucks distributed the aid to the northern Gaza Strip.

Also, a WFP (the UN's World Food Program) convoy of 18 food trucks made its way to northern Gaza Sunday night.

Over the last 3 weeks, more than 150 trucks were transferred to the northern Gaza Strip, most by the private sector.

In addition, five water pumping facilities supplying water to over 200,000 residents in northern Gaza were refuelled on Saturday March 16.(ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)