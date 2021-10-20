Kathmandu [Nepal], October 20 (ANI): At least 21 people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours due to landslides and floods triggered by post-monsoon rain in Nepal while nearly two dozen are still unaccounted for, as per the records of local administrations.

The flooding and landslide that started earlier this week have left hundreds displaced and damaged crops and properties worth millions. Far-Western Districts, as well as the southern plains of the Himalayan Nation, have recorded the highest number of casualties and loss of properties.

24 people are still missing as the landslide swept through the residential areas in the Western District of Bajhang, the local police station told ANI over the phone. The police further informed that the search operations are underway, however, the extreme weather conditions are hampering the efforts.

In Baitadi district alone, three people have lost their lives while 60 people in a landslide-hit village in the district still await to be airlifted.

"About 60 people are awaiting rescue in Sigas Village Council's Dhungad village, we couldn't rescue them on Tuesday. The Nepal Army chopper couldn't carry out the rescue operation and the whole village, which has been surrounded by water from every side, has now turned into an island," Mohan Adhikari, Chief District Officer of Baitadi told ANI over the phone.

Likewise, two people have lost their lives in the Salyan district as per the police officials.

Another district Doti on Tuesday recorded the death of nine people while the adjoining far-western districts of Nepal have reported inundation leading to damage of major highways leaving hundreds of people stranded.

Kalikot, the most remote district in Karnali province of Nepal also reported one death and one case of injury in a landslide incident on Tuesday. Likewise, Dadeldhura also recorded the death of two persons.

"Due to landslide triggered by incessant rainfall, a 32-year-old person lost life as his house collapsed on early Tuesday morning," Bikram Chand, Senior Superintendent of Police, Dhangadhi told ANI over the phone.

As per the officials of western Nepal, no cases of human casualties have been reportedtill Wednesday morning but landslides and disruption of road have left hundreds of passengers stranded.

In central Nepal, the least affected area, a person lost his life after being swept away by a river in Sindhuli while other districts of Chitwan, Makwanpur have been inundated due to heavy downpour.

Two children lost their lives in Dharan of Sunsari after a house collapsed after incessantrainfall, Bhim Dahal, Superintendent at Federal Police Division, Dharan told ANI.

Meteorologists have attributed the change in the weather pattern of the Himalayan nation to the activation of two weather systems at once. Nepal has recently witnessed the joint impacts of low-pressure systems active in the Bay of Bengal and Central India (now moving to the north) and the westerly wind system.

Western Nepal, especially Sudur Paschim province, has been badly affected due to these weather systems.

Though the detailed assessment of loss and damage is yet to be ascertained, the natural disaster is reported to have affected over 12 districts. The Ministry of Home Affairs has mobilised Nepali Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force for the relief and rescue operations in the needed areas.

Meteorological Forecasting Division (MFD) has predicted rains in various parts of the country.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the Division on Wednesday morning, the weather will be partly to generally cloudy with chances of heavy rain in one or two places of Pradesh 1, 2, Bagmati Pradesh and Gandaki Pradesh and light to moderate rain in Karnali and Sudurpashchim Pradesh of the country. (ANI)

