Tehran [Iran], July 23 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 21 people were killed and three were missing in flood-related incidents in Iran, according to media reports on Saturday.

Quoting the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Mehdi Valipour, Xinhua News Agency reported that 89 people were stuck in the flood waters, and that the rescue operation will continue until the rest of the missing people are found.

Speaking to the semi-official Mehr News Agency earlier in the day, Estahban Governor Yousef Kargar said 13 of the recovered bodies have been identified.

He noted that so far, 55 people, who were stuck in areas surrounded by the flood, have been rescued and that a rescue operation is underway.

Quoting Director-General of Crisis Management Department Khalil Abdollahi, IRNA news agency reported that heavy rain near Soltan Shahbaz village in Estahban caused flooding from Rodbal dam.

The provincial official went on to say that instantly following the natural disaster some officials including the governor, district manager, and relief operation forces were dispatched to the area.

"55 people were rescued by military and relief operation forces", he said, adding that 15 cars were submerged by the floods, 12 of which were pulled out.

Estahban is located 174 kilometers south of Shiraz, the capital city of Fars Province. (ANI/Xinhua)

