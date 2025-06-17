Rescuers work at the site of a damaged building, in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Tehran, Iran, June 13 (Photo/Reuters)

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The Iranian Embassy in India published a report regarding the latest developments in the criminal military attack by the "Zionist Regime" on Iran and stated that 224 civilians, including women and children, have died, and 1,257 others have been injured so far in Israel's attacks on Iran.

According to the Iranian embassy, "on 13th June 2025, the occupying and rogue Zionist regime flagrantly violated the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Iran by waging military attacks against several locations, including residential areas, killing innocent women and children."

"As a result of these brutal military attacks, which are a clear violation of all international principles and regulations, 224 civilians, including women and children, have died, and 1,257 others have been injured so far," the statement added.

Further, the Embassy stated that the "Zionist regime's unlawful military attacks on Iran constitute a flagrant violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and are blatant acts of aggression against Iran. In accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, Iran reserves its legitimate and legal rights to respond properly and timely to these aggressions."

"The Zionist Regime started military attacks while Iran was demonstrating its respect for international law by engaging in indirect negotiations with the US in order to settle the disputes, including the nuclear issues," it added.

Urging all justice-advocating member states of the United Nations to condemn these criminal aggressions, the Embassy asked to take "urgent and collective measures to stop this reckless adventurism, which has undeniably placed global peace and security under unprecedented threats."

"The grave and far-reaching consequences of the Zionist regime's aggressions against Iran will rest entirely upon this regime and its supporters. The genocidal Zionist regime developed nuclear weapons without being responsive to any international community, including the IAEA," the statement noted.

According to the Iranian Embassy, it is the sheer hypocrisy that a genocidal Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) nuclear entity accuses an NPT member of threatening global security and attacks its nuclear establishments and systematically assassinates its scientists and university professors.

Explaining the reason for retaliatory response, the embassy affirmed, "The Armed Forces of Iran, in response to those brutal military attacks and on the basis of the international principle of self-defence, have launched retaliatory operations, targeting the military facilities of the Israeli regime."

Iranian Embassy emphasised that the "Expansionist Zionist regime is the main cause of instability and war in the West Asia region. This regime permanently invades its neighbours and violates their sovereignty and territorial integrity." (ANI)

