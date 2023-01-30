Grand Island (Nebraska), Jan 30 (AP) Three young children were being treated for frostbite in Nebraska after police said two suspects stole an SUV while they were inside.

Around 3 am on Sunday, when temperatures were around 0 degrees, a man reported that his 2012 Chevrolet Traverse had been stolen with his three children inside, said Grand Island Police.

Also Read | BBC Documentary on PM Narendra Modi: Indian Diaspora Holds Protest in California Against ‘India: The Modi Question’.

An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were arrested with the SUV before authorities found the five-year-old and one-year-old around 5 am inside a second vehicle that had been reported stolen in Kearney.

About half an hour later, the infant was found on the front porch of a farmhouse in Hall County. All three children had suspected hypothermia and frostbite.

Also Read | Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature Saves Two Women Stranded in Canada's British Columbia.

The Traverse was involved in a police pursuit before officers knew about the children. Eventually, investigators tracked the Traverse to a rural area of neighbouring Buffalo County and arrested the suspects.

The teens are facing an assortment of charges including kidnapping and intentional child abuse. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)