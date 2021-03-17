Peshawar, Mar 17 (PTI) Three people, including a militant, were killed in a gun battle between security forces and terrorists in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter took place in Kanju area of Swat district. Officials said a second terrorist has been apprehended in injured condition.

Apart for the deceased security officer, two push-cart owners were also killed during the exchange of fire. PTI

