Mogadishu (Somalia), Feb 26 (AP) A helicopter belonging to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia crashed, killing three people and injuring eight others.

The mission reported that the helicopter was carrying Somali National Army officers on a joint training mission for casualty evacuation drills when it crashed on Saturday at Baledogle airstrip in Lower Shabelle region

The airstrip is also used by US military forces. The AU mission said on Sunday that investigations to determine the cause of the crash were ongoing.

The people injured were taken to Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, for treatment, the mission said. (AP)

