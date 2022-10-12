Philadelphia (US), Oct 12 (AP) Three Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded early on Wednesday when a SWAT team attempted to serve a warrant at a city home, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 am, authorities said.

Also Read | ‘Deeply Worrying Development’ Says UN’s Nuclear Watchdog After Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Loses External Power.

One officer was shot in the hip, while another had a leg wound and the third was hit in the chest.

All three were taken to a hospital and were listed as stable, but their names and further information about them was not disclosed.

Also Read | Australia Is Important Partner for India for Security and Stability of Indo-Pacific, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

A civilian was also injured in the incident. The person's condition has not been released and it wasn't immediately clear whether they were involved in the shooting.

It was unclear how many people were in the home at the time or how many shooters were involved.

Television station reports showed at least one person being taken from the scene in handcuffs, while two children were safely removed from the home by officers. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)