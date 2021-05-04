Baghdad [Iraq], May 4 (ANI/Xinhua): At least three Katyusha rockets on Monday struck an Iraqi military air base in Salahudin province, north of the capital Baghdad, a provincial security source said.

The incident took place in the evening when the rockets landed on the Balad Air Base, some 90 km north of Baghdad, without immediate reports about the casualties, said Mohammed al-Bazi from local security authority.

Balad, which houses Iraqi F-16 fighters and some US experts and advisers for the jets, is the largest military air base in Iraq. The US troops withdrew more than a year ago after the base came under a series of rocket attacks by unidentified militias.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. The Iraqi military bases housing US troops across Iraq, as well as the US embassy in the Green Zone, have been frequently targeted by mortar and rocket attacks. (ANI/Xinhua)

