Tel Aviv, Apr 10 (AP) Relatives and official Hamas media said Wednesday that three sons of the Islamic militant group's supreme leader, Ismail Haniyeh, have been killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

The reports say Hazem, Ameer, and Mohammed Haniyeh were killed with family members in the strike near the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. Ismail Haniyeh, who now lives in exile in Qatar, is originally from Shati.

There was no immediate comments from the Israeli army.

The deaths were confirmed by Hamas' Al-Aqsa TV station as well as Haniyeh family members on social media. (AP)

