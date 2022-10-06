Bangkok [Thailand], October 6 (ANI): At least 32 people were killed in a mass shooting at a nursery in northeast Thailand, local media reported on Thursday.

Many children and adults were killed in the shooting in Na Klang district in the country's Nong Bua Lamphu province.

Police said that the gunman was a former police officer and a hunt was underway for him, according to media reports.

"Follow up Mr Panya Khamrab, 34, the assailant in the shooting at the child's center. Uthai Sawan Subdistrict, Na Klang District, Nong Bua Lamphu Province. Observe the vehicle used by the culprit, a white Toyota Vigo pickup truck, license plate registration 6 Kor 6499, Bangkok," Thailand's Central Investigation Police (CIP) said in a Facebook post.

The suspect who fled the crime scene reportedly shot himself.

A local publication said Panya was fired from his position in the police force in 2021 for failing a drug test.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

