Kathmandu, Feb 12 (PTI) An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit Western Nepal's Jumla district on Wednesday.

However, there was no report of any loss of lives or property damage.

Also Read | US Shocker: Woman Shakes, Fights and Wrestles 6-Year-Old Son to Death After Mistaking Him for 'Skinwalker' While Hallucinating on Depression Medication in Alaska; Arrested.

The earthquake was recorded at 3.38 pm with the epicentre at the Patmara area of Jumla district, about 400 km west of Kathmandu, according to the National Seismological Research Centre.

People came out of their houses as the tremor hit the area, said the police.

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron Visit Cardache Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor Facility in Cadarache (See Pics).

Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making the country extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.

The worst quake the Himalayan nation has so far witnessed was in 2015 during which a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 9,000 people and damaged over 1 million structures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)