Naypyidaw [Myanmar], February 28 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale jolted Myanmar on Monday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake hit at a depth of 10 km North-Northeast of Burma in Myanmar.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 28-02-2022, 13:24:44 IST, Lat: 22.10 & Long: 96.00, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 21km NNE of Burma, Myanmar," tweeted NCS.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

