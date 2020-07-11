Kabul [Afghanistan], July 11 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Hindukush region on Saturday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

As per NCS, the tremors were felt at 09:50 am today.

Also Read | Area Under Kashipur Municipal Corporation Placed Under Lockdown Due to Surge in COVID19 Cases: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)