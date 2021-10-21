Beijing [China], October 21 (ANI): At least four people were killed and 47 were injured in a gas explosion in a restaurant in Shenyang city of China's Liaoning Province, local media reported on Thursday.

The explosion took place at 8:20 am. (local time). Among the 47 injured, 3 were in critical condition. The injured have all been sent to hospitals and an investigation is underway, Global Times reported.

According to the Chinese state media, the local authorities have arranged 36 hotels to relocate affected residents.

It's not the first time there has been such a serious gas explosion in China. A deadly gas explosion in Shiyan, Central China's Hubei Province took the lives of 26 people and injured 138 others on June 13 this year. It caused direct economic losses of up to 53.95 million yuan (USD 8.45 million), and 34 public servants related to the accident were penalized, Global Times reported. (ANI)

