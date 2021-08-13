Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], August 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Four personnel of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) were killed following a shooting incident at their camp in the northern Borneo state of Sarawak, officials confirmed on Friday.

According to Sarawak state police commissioner Aidi Ismail, the shooting happened at the guardhouse of the camp, with three of the victims being killed on the spot and another severely injured victim died at a nearby hospital where he was being treated for injuries.

Also Read | Taliban Eyes Drug Money, Taxes as It Captures More Territory in Afghanistan.

He said investigations into the incident are underway and forensics teams are on site.

Separately, the RMAF also confirmed the incident and said the investigation is being handled by the police, with the cause being investigated.

Also Read | Greek Wildfires Biggest Ecological Disaster of Last Few Decades, Says PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The statement also cautioned the public against speculating on the incident. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)