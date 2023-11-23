Karachi, Nov 23 (PTI) Pakistani security forces killed at least four terrorists in a gunfight in the country's restive Balochistan province, the counter-terrorism police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the Kech district of the province, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said in a press release.

The CTD said it received information about the presence of terrorists near Pasni Road in the district and launched a search operation in the area.

“Upon reaching the location, law enforcement personnel encountered resistance as seven to eight terrorists engaged in gunfire with the forces,” the press release said.

“Later, terrorists tried to flee the scene, but the CTD team followed them in hot pursuit. Four terrorists were killed, and four others managed to escape,” it added.

The security forces recovered a cache of weapons, including pistols, grenades, an improvised explosive device (IED)-fitted motorbike, and other arms during the operation.

Security forces have been active in combing operations in many parts of the restive province this year after a spike in terror attacks by militants and separatist groups.

In September, security agencies killed at least 13 terrorists in two areas of Quetta, most of them belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group.

This comes a day after eight people, including two soldiers, were killed and several others injured in a string of blasts in restive tribal belts of northwest Pakistan.

