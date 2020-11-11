Kandahar [Afghanistan], November 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Four women have died in a rocket attack in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, the country's 1TV broadcaster reports.

According to the broadcaster, the attack was launched late on Tuesday evening in Zhari district. The assailants are believed to be members of the Taliban.

The militant organization is yet to comment on the incident.

Violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the signing of a peace deal between the United States and the Taliban this past February. The agreement paved the way for the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the government and the militant group, which began in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani spoke at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit on Tuesday and called on member states to offer support to the Afghan peace process. (ANI/Sputnik)

