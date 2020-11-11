New Delhi, November 11: The Russian COVID-19 vaccine candidate Sputnik V is reported to be 92 per cent effective against the coronavirus. The country's sovereign wealth fund informed, on Wednesday, that Sputnik V is 92 per cent potent against the COVID-19, as reported by the Reuters. The results come in as the vaccine is in late-phase of human trials in Moscow. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: US Plans to Start Vaccinating Americans in December 2020 if Pfizer Submits Positive Initial Data From Vaccine Trial to Health Regulators at the Earliest.

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine: Is it Effective? When is it Expected to be Launched? Here's All You Need to Know About the Coronavirus Vaccine by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE. However, the independent experts said knowledge about the trial’s design and protocol was not sufficiently available to make any interpretation and come to conclusions with the results released on Wednesday. Danny Altmann, Professor of Immunology at Imperial College, London told Reuters, “I can see no a priori reason to disbelieve these results, but it’s so very hard to comment, because there is so little data there.”

Earlier on Monday, Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE announced that their COVID-19 vaccine is 90 per cent effective in protecting the people against the virus. Sputnik V is being jointly developed by Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2020 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).