Abuja (Nigeria), Sep 8 (AP) A fuel tanker collided head-on with another truck in Nigeria on Sunday causing an explosion that killed at leas 48 people, the country's emergency response agency said.

The fuel tanker was also carrying cattle in the Agaie area in north-central Niger state, causing at least 50 cattle to be burned alive, Abdullahi Baba-Arab, director-general of Niger State Emergency Management Agency, said.

Search and rescue operations were underway at the scene of the accident, Baba-Arab added. (AP)

