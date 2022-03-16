Islamabad [Pakistan], March 16 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 67 km Northwest of Pakistan's Skardu on Wednesday, Xinhua News Agency reported citing US Geological Survey.

According to USG, the earthquake occurred at 13:35:24 GMT today.

Also Read | Miss World 2021 Final Date, Time & Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Miss India World Manasa Varanasi Participating at 70th Miss World Beauty Pageant!.

The epicenter, with a depth of 14.11 km, was initially determined to be at 35.6666 degrees north latitude and 75.0371 degrees east longitude, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)