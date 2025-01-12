Lahore, Jan 12 (PTI) Five supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan have been arrested for their alleged involvement in sharing doctored images and videos of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on social media.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing Lahore on Saturday arrested five individuals believed to be supporters of Khan from different areas of Punjab province for allegedly uploading fake images and videos of the UAE President and CM Maryam.

The UAE president had arrived at the Rahim Yar Khan Airport on Sunday last, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed him. Maryam Nawaz was also present there and greeted the visiting dignitary with a handshake which many called it "handshake hug". She faced severe criticism from the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that termed her handshake with the UAE president "very inappropriate".

Later, AI-generated videos and pictures of her interaction with the UAE president were also widely circulated online. CM Maryam got upset over this social media campaign against her and pointed a finger against the PTI and directed the authorities concerned for strict action against those involved in it.

According to the FIA, preliminary findings show that 20 social media accounts were involved in uploading the manipulated images and videos of the UAE president and the Punjab CM. More arrests are expected in the coming days, it said.

