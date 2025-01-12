Dhaka, January 12: Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has called for an investigation into the properties of British minister Tulip Siddiq and her family, indicating that they may have acquired them through unlawful means during her aunt Sheikh Hasina's tenure as Bangladesh premier, reports said on Sunday. In an interview with the Times newspaper, Yunus condemned the use of properties gifted to Siddiq and her family by “allies of her aunt's deposed regime”. He demanded the return of the assets to Bangladesh if she is found to have benefited from "plain robbery".

"It's about plain robbery," Yunus said, accusing the previous government of embezzling funds through fraudulent practices that have had long-lasting effects on the country. Siddiq, a member of Britain's Labour Cabinet, serves as the Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister, responsible for addressing corruption within the UK's financial markets. A day after publishing Yunus' interview, the British newspaper on Sunday carried another report titled "(UK) PM urged to sack Tulip Siddiq after Bangladesh leader's rebuke”. Who Is Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Prize Winner Chosen as Chief Adviser to Bangladesh Interim Govt?.

It said the “anti-corruption minister is facing calls to resign after the leader of Bangladesh condemned the use of properties gifted to her and her family by its former regime”. According to the Sunday Times, Yunus' comments on the scandal engulfing Siddiq, 42, will add to the pressure on her to resign, though there are suggestions that Downing Street is already looking for a replacement. Yunus' intervention came as a Sunday Times investigation found Siddiq spent years living in a Hampstead property bought by an offshore company named in the Panama Papers and connected to two Bangladeshi businessmen.

In his interview with the Times, Yunus said it was an "irony" that Siddiq had been accused of corruption. Yunus referred to a recent official report that found the people connected with the Awami League regime had taken billions of dollars a year out of Bangladesh, with some funds used to buy assets, including properties abroad. "They pointed out how money is stolen, but it's not stealing – when you steal, you hide it. It's a robbery," he said. Asked if it could apply to properties used by members of Hasina's family in London, Chief Adviser Yunus said, "Absolutely, it's about plain robbery. Nothing else". Bangladesh's Interim Govt Revokes Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina's Passport.

"If a UK parliament member is involved, definitely it's a big issue...We got used to (the previous regime) taking away everything, so we feel relieved that you're bringing this [issue] to the attention of the world," he said. Yunus also said that if feasible, the properties bought by the Awami League allies should be returned to Bangladesh. He said his officials aimed to recover cash and assets held overseas but originating from funds in Bangladesh. According to the Sunday Times, the National Crime Agency, Britain's equivalent of the FBI, indicated its willingness to help Bangladesh recover certain assets.