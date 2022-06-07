Dermott (US), Jun 7 (AP) Five people were killed and five others injured after a large truck collided with a van belonging to school serving disabled adults in southeast Arkansas, authorities said.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on US 65 when the 15-passenger van failed to yield when crossing US 65 in rural Chicot County and collided with a truck that was hauling cooking oil, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said Tuesday.

Sadler said the van belonged to CB. King Memorial School, a nonprofit that provides services in several southeastern Arkansas counties to people with developmental delays or disabilities, according to its website.

The five people killed in the crash ranged in age from 19 to 73, state police said. The drivers of both vehicles were injured, along with three other passengers in the van, state police said.

The crash occurred south of Dermott, which is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock in the Mississippi River Delta region. (AP)

