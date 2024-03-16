Geneva [Switzerland], March 16 (ANI): Jamil Maqsood, the secretary of foreign affairs for the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) highlighted the challenges faced by the people of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit Baltistan during the 31st meeting-55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

In an oral intervention during the UNHRC session meeting on Friday, Maqsood brought forward the challenges faced by the people of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan in economic and political domains.

The citizens of these areas have been regularly demanding their rights from the Pakistan administration, however, no weightage is being given to address their demands.

During the session intervention, Maqsood said, " I'm focusing on, social, political, and economic rights including the right to development in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan. It is imperative to acknowledge the existing challenges and Pakistan's shortcomings in these crucial areas."

He further said that the right to development is a fundamental human right, encompassing economic, social, and cultural progress.

"In the context of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan, there have been persistent concerns regarding the fulfilment of these rights. Despite the region's strategic significance, there is a pressing need for inclusive development policies that prioritize the well-being of the local population. Socially, the people of these regions deserve equitable access to education, healthcare, and other basic services," he added.

In his statement, the UKPNP member also emphasised the need to address such economic disparities and ensure that the benefits of development reach all segments of the population.

"Political rights, including participation and representation, must be ensured to foster a truly democratic society. Unfortunately, instances of restricted political freedoms and limited representation have been observed, indicating a gap in meeting international standards. Economically sustainable development is essential for the prosperity of these regions. It is crucial to address economic disparities and ensure that the benefits of development reach all segments of the population," he said.

While referring to the country's failure in the economic domain Maqsoor said that Pakistan's failure in these economic aspects has contributed to a sense of marginalization among the people of POK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

"As we discuss these concerns, it is important to emphasise the significance of international cooperation and accountability. The United Nations plays a pivotal role in facilitating dialogue and encouraging member states to uphold human rights standards. It is incumbent upon Pakistan to reevaluate its policies, ensuring that the Right to Development is safeguarded in these regions," he added.

While concluding his remarks, Maqsood said "The international community must continue to advocate for the rights of the people in PoK and GB. By holding Pakistan accountable for its failures in these areas, we can strive for a future where every individual enjoys the social, political, and economic rights enshrined in the principles of the United Nations."

Additionally, he said that it is crucial to the internationally recognised peaceful movement of the people belonging to both peripheries in PoK and GB where people have been protesting for their fundamental rights and freedom since March 2023.

"The local administration is unable to meet the demands submitted by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee. Because under the 3rd schedule of the interim constitution of 1974, all those subjects fall under the jurisdiction of Pakistan. Pakistan must ensure all rightful subsidies to our people including fulfilling their economic needs and Development" he added. (ANI)

