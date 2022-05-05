Manila [Phillipines], May 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale hit Philippine Islands on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 05-05-2022, 13:51:19 IST, Lat: 6.55 & Long: 127.11, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: Philippine Islands," NCS tweeted.

Earlier, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that a magnitude of 5.7 jolted Davao Oriental province in the southern Philippines.

The quake, which occurred at 5:41 a.m. local time (2141 GMT Wednesday), hit at a depth of 96 km, about 136 km southeast of Tarragona town of Davao Oriental province, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

