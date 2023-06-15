Manila [Philippines], June 15 (ANI/WAM): A deep earthquake has shaken part of the Philippines, southwest of the capital.

The 6.2 magnitude earthquake Thursday morning was near Hukay and about 120 kilometres (75 miles) below the surface, the US Geological Survey said.

Deep quakes are often widely felt but with less potential to cause major damage.

Hukay is about 140 kilometers (87 miles) from Manila. (ANI/WAM)

