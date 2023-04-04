Manila [Philippines], April 4 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale struck 514 km east of Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 18:24:37 (IST) and hit Manila, Philippines at a depth of 47 km, the NCS informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 04-04-2023, 18:24:37 IST, Lat: 13.81 & Long: 125.69, Depth: 47 Km, Location: 514km E of Manila, Philippines," the NCS tweeted.

No casualties have yet been reported. No damages have been detected as of now. (ANI)

