After a lady discovered what appeared to be a dinosaur's claw in her front garden, experts around the world were left perplexed. Laura Moorcroft noticed the "scaly lizard-like claw" in their front garden after she returned from a stroll. Locals speculated that it came from an avian or flock of birds, but others suggested it might have been a reptile-like an alligator, crocodile, or tortoise. Laura, however, was certain that it was "from a dinosaur".

The latter and her husband discovered the claw lying on the grass of their front garden after they returned from a walk. We think it appears prehistoric, like a scaly reptile claw, she said. Largest Dinosaur Skeleton in Europe May Have Been Found in Backyard of a Homeowner in Portugal; Watch Video.

Since we are big Jurassic Park fans, we immediately assumed it was made by a dinosaur. After all, it does resemble a lizard, she added.

However, despite the fact that dinosaurs went extinct millions of years ago, other people on the internet also noticed the parallels.

Some even claimed it was the creature from the 1984 film Gremlins. Laura further contacted Chester Zoo and a local veterinarian to get a more thorough opinion. They couldn't concur on what species it was, but they both agreed that it probably came from a bird.

Ironically, Laura may be right about her prediction. According to Scientific American, theropods, a group that encompasses raptors and the Tyrannosaurus rex, are the ancestors of modern birds.

Real velociraptors were similar in size to turkeys and had feathers, unlike the fictional version. 'Dancing Dragon' Feather Dinosaur Fossil Living 120 Million Years Ago Uncovered in China, View Pics.

Earlier, puzzling pictures of an enigmatic sea creature that had washed up dead on a UK shore in December last year had surfaced online.

Due to the animal's resemblance to the mythical Scottish monster, some Reddit users dubbed it the ‘baby Loch Ness Monster’.

Some people has even proposed that it might be a ‘dinosaur’ on a related but less mythical subject.

