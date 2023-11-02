Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Karachi, Nov 1 (PTI) Six terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in Pakistan's restive south-western Balochistan province, the military said on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out late on Tuesday night in the Sambaza area of the Zhob district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, said in a statement.

Also Read | 'We Were Asked To Kill People': IDF Releases Video Footage of Interrogation of Hamas Terrorist.

The six militants were killed in an intense shootout between the security personnel and terrorists during the intelligence-based operation (IBO).

A cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from those killed, the statement said.

Also Read | AP News Website Faces Outage: Associated Press Site Hit by Apparent Denial-of-Service Attack.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians,” the ISPR said.

It added that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate other militants.

On Tuesday, at least five people, including a policeman, were killed in an attack on a police station by militants in the province.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, has become the hotbed of terror activities by terrorists and separatist outfits, and the violence has only increased since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended a ceasefire with the government in 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)