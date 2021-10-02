Islamabad, Oct 2 (PTI) At least seven members of a family were killed when their car skid on a bridge and fell into a river near Pakistan's capital Islamabad, officials said on Saturday.

The accident took place in the suburbs of Islamabad, when four women, two children and a man were driving home on Friday night in their car after attending a wedding in a nearby village.

The driver reportedly skirted off the road and hit the fence on the small bridge over the river after which the car plunged into the water, police said.

The car sank and it was spotted in the morning after the water had receded.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a hospital.

Different parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, have received a heavy rain on Friday, which flooded the streams and rivers.

