Islamabad [Pakistan], September 19 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday reported 2,580 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, reveals the country's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data.

Out of the 55,027 tests of COVID-19 which were conducted throughout the country, 2,580 cases of COVID-19 were reported. The positivity rate stands at 4.68 per cent.

A total of 71 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, COVID-19 being the reason for the decease, according to NCOC data. The total number of patients in critical care due to COVID-19 is 4,964.

Out of Pakistan's 71 deaths due to COVID-19, the Punjab province alone adds 31 deaths to the country's total COVID-19 death tally in the last 24 hours, reported The Tribune Express

Furthermore, even in the fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, the Punjab province leaves behind all the other provinces in Pakistan by adding 1,185 cases alone.

The province's positivity rate for COVID-19 infection is 5.8 per cent, as compared to Pakistan's 4.68 per cent, reported The Tribune Express. (ANI)

