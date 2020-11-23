Moscow [Russia], November 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow has registered 71 deaths of patients infected with the COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 8,379, the city's coronavirus response centre said in a statement on Sunday.

"Another 71 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the centre said.

Also Read | US President-Elect Joe Biden to Announce His Cabinet Picks on November 24, Says Ron Klain.

The previous day, 75 people, infected with the coronavirus, died in Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)