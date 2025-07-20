Deir al-Balah, Jul 20 (AP) The Palestinian Health Ministry said that 73 people were killed while waiting for aid at locations across Gaza on Sunday.

The largest toll was in northern Gaza, where at least 67 Palestinians were killed while attempting to access aid entering northern Gaza through the Zikim crossing with Israel, according to the Health Ministry and local hospitals.

More than 150 people were wounded, some critically, hospitals said. It wasn't immediately clear whether they were killed by the Israeli army or armed gangs or both. But some witnesses said that the Israeli military shot at the crowd.

The Israeli military didn't immediately make any comment. (AP)

