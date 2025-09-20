Tel Aviv [Israel], September 19 (ANI/TPS): More than 75 wanted Palestinian terror suspects were arrested during the week in Judea and Samaria, Israeli authorities said on Friday.

In the past week, the Israel Defence Forces and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) also seized illegal weapons and ammunition.

Among the suspects arrested were 13 Palestinians involved in terror activities against security forces in the Bethlehem area and nine Hamas-affiliated arms dealers in the areas of Tulkarem and Salfit. (ANI/TPS)

