Washington, Feb 12 (AP) Eight government watchdogs sued the Trump administration on Wednesday over their mass firing that removed oversight of his new administration.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington asks a judge to declare the firings unlawful and restore them to their positions.

The independent inspectors general at government agencies say in the lawsuit that they play a critical, nonpartisan role overseeing trillions of dollars in federal spending and the conduct of millions of federal employees.

Congress was not given the legally required 30-day notices about the removals, something that even a top Republican decried at the time.

President Donald Trump has said he would put new “good people” in the roles. (AP)

