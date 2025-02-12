Nassau, February 12: A Long Island man, Jose William Funes-Zabala, 43, has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Brenda Guadalupe Alfaro-Alcantara, 29, over 30 times in front of their two-year-old son in US’s Nassau. The brutal attack occurred on October 5, 2024, just a day after a protection order against him expired.

Authorities say Funes-Zabala went to Alfaro-Alcantara’s basement apartment in Hempstead around 6 PM, allegedly to visit their child. However, upon learning she had started dating someone new, he flew into a rage and stabbed her repeatedly. He then fled the scene, leaving the toddler alone with his dying mother. US Shocker: 35-Year-Old Woman Throws ‘Glass Dildo’ at Boyfriend During Dispute Over Alleged Theft of Sex Toy in Florida, Arrested.

Concerned relatives, unable to reach Alfaro-Alcantara, arrived at her home and found the horrifying crime scene. Her child was reportedly smeared with blood. Funes-Zabala was arrested the next day at Nassau University Medical Center. US Shocker: Coyote Abused by 4 Teenagers After Being Shot With Bow and Stomped to Death in Chicago's Mount Greenwood, Probe Launched.

He was arraigned on February 10 and charged with second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded without bail. His next court appearance is on February 27.

Alfaro-Alcantara, who immigrated from El Salvador three years ago, was described by her family as a loving mother seeking a better future. A GoFundMe page for her son has raised over USD 16,000.

If convicted, Funes-Zabala faces 25 years to life in prison. Prosecutors have called the attack an “unthinkable act of domestic violence.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2025 07:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).