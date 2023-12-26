Tel Aviv [Israel], December 26 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) reported that 218 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza were inspected and transferred to the Gaza Strip on Monday, December 25.

Of these, 142 trucks were inspected at the Nitzana Crossing and transferred to Gaza via the Rafah Crossing in Egyptian territory.

76 of the trucks were inspected and transferred to Gaza via the recently opened Kerem Shalom crossing which is located in the corner where the Egyptian, Israeli and Gazan borders meet.

COGAT also reported that 80,000 vaccines for measles, mumps, and rubella, donated by UNICEF - the UN Children's Fund - arrived in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, December 24. (ANI/TPS)

