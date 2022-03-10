Mexico City, Mar 9 (AP) Six men and three women died Wednesday in a shooting attack on a house where drugs were sold in central Mexico.

Authorities in Puebla state, east of Mexico City, said the attack took place in the pre-dawn hours.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Joe Biden Lambasts Vladimir Putin For Assault on Global Stability.

Puebla Gov. Miguel Barbosa said none of the nine victims were from the state and the house where they were killed was a site for retail drug dealing.

“It is a middle-class zone. Evidently, according to initial data, the place where these people were killed was a place used for the distribution and sale of drugs,” Barbosa said.

Also Read | Ukraine War is A ‘Divine Punishment’ For the West, Says ISIS.

Barbosa said the killings appeared to be “an execution between gangs.”

Puebla has long been home to violent gangs that deal in fuel theft from government pipelines, but the state had not been known for drug violence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)