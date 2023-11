Pristina (Kosovo), Nov 22 (AP) A hand grenade exploded in an animal market in a southern city in Kosovo on Wednesday, injuring 10 people, authorities said.

A police statement said they arrested one of the three suspects while the other two remain at large following the explosion in Prizren, 85 kilometers (52 miles) south of the capital Pristina. One of them hurled the grenade after a quarrel in the market.

Also Read | Singapore: Four Indian Nationals Imprisoned for Conspiring to Steal Apparel From Retail Store.

Police said they were pursuing the two others and that an investigation is ongoing.

The injured were hospitalized but their condition was not life-threatening. Five of them were discharged later Wednesday.

Also Read | Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 Live Streaming Online: Know Date & Time of 97th Edition of the Iconic Event, When and Where To Watch Live Telecast and More.

Prizren, Kosovo's second biggest city along the Prizren River, is a tourist attraction for its medieval castle and cobblestone streets. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)