The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is an annual parade that is held in New York City of US every year on Thanksgiving Day. It is presented by the US-based department store chain Macy's. The three-hour parade is held in Manhattan, ending outside Macy's Herald Square, and takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 or the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, will take place on November 23. The 97th Macy's parade will air on Thursday, November 23, at 8:30 am ET (5:30 am PT), which translates to 7:00 pm in Indian Standard Time (IST) and is set to last till 10 pm IST. You can also watch the live streaming of the event on NBC and Peacock at 2 pm ET (11 am PT). Thanksgiving 2023 Date in US: Know All About the American National Holiday That Celebrates the Blessings of the Past Year.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 Live: Where to watch

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day 2022 Parade will be telecasted live across the United States on NBC and can also be streamed online on Peacock from 8.30 am ET to noon on November 23.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is an annual parade in New York City presented by the US-based department store chain Macy's. This year, the spectator viewing on Thanksgiving Day will be managed in the NYPD along our traditional 2.5-mile route, which stretches from the Upper West Side to Midtown. The Parade first took place in 1924. The Parade's workforce is made up of Macy's employees and their friends and family, all of whom work as volunteers. It is a privately sponsored event and is regarded by Macy's as its annual gift to the nation. Parade participants are primarily employees or associates of Macy's or its affiliated companies, their families and friends, or others who have business relationships with the Parade, its broadcast partners & its Parade partners.

