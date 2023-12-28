Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Miami, Dec 28 (AP) Emergency workers in South Florida on Wednesday rescued two people from a canal after their helicopter crashed.

The helicopter was carrying two people from Fort Myers when it crashed into a canal about three miles west of Miami Executive Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Aerial video footage showed divers from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue searching the canal. The two people were sent to local hospitals in Miami, where one was in serious condition and the other had non-life-threatening injuries, CBS News Miami reported.

The federal aviation agency said it was opening an investigation. (AP)

