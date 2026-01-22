By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Palestine Ambassador to India Abdullah Abu Shawesh has termed US President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' a significant threat to the United Nations and the existing multilateral framework.

Also Read | Donald Trump Rolls Out His Board of Peace at Davos, Many Top US Allies Not Participating (Watch Video).

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed the charter of his "Board of Peace" in Davos along with other founding members, formally launching the initiative on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. The body has been billed by Trump as a forum aimed at resolving international conflicts.

Speaking to ANI, Shawesh expressed concern over the marginalisation of the UN and the exclusion of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas from the diplomatic initiative.

Also Read | South Korean Actor Yoon Bak Welcomes Baby Boy With Model Wife Kim Su Bin After Two Years of Marriage.

He further stated that while the UN Charter has governed international relations for over eight decades, the emergence of the 'Board of Peace' could undermine global institutions.

"I'm not sure whether it will replace (the UN Charter), but it is a threat to the United Nations. By isolating the UN Security Council, the General Assembly, and the UN at large to deal with the question of Palestine and other political issues, it threatens the institution," Shawesh told ANI.

Warning about the broader implications of such initiatives, he said the world is at a threshold where "might is right" and a few individuals are deciding how the world will be managed, describing it as a "tectonic change."

In this context, the Ambassador highlighted what he called a stark irony in the invitation list for the proposed Board, noting that those calling for a peaceful resolution are being sidelined.

"The irony is that while President Abbas who is day and night calling for peace, the two-state solution, and the application of adopted resolutions--is not invited, others responsible for continuous massacres are. This is not a positive indicator when the one who signed the Oslo Accords could not be invited to the table," Shawesh stated.

Turning to India's potential involvement, Shawesh emphasised that New Delhi's contribution to actual peace is more significant than its participation in any specific board.

"India will analyse internally whether to become part of this Board of Peace or not. But at the end of the day, India can play a crucial role when it comes to peace itself. India can play a crucial role in the two-state solution, its implementation, and in putting an end to the occupation," the Ambassador remarked.

On the refusal of several European countries to join the initiative, Shawesh suggested that their "sophisticated political analysts" have likely identified concerns regarding the Board's impact on the UN Charter and traditional multilateralism.

Despite his critiques of the Board's current structure, the Ambassador reiterated Palestine's commitment to peace. "We welcome anything that is related to peace. This has been our position since we signed the Oslo Accords in 1993 and accepted our State on only 22% of our historical land. Anything related to peace is attractive to us, provided it is genuine," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)