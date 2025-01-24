Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 24 (ANI/WAM): The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Emirates Aviation Association, to host the 64th Annual Conference of the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers' Associations (IFATCA 2025).

The event, scheduled from 28th April to 2nd May 2025 in Abu Dhabi, will bring together international organisations, government authorities, and leading civil aviation companies. It is organised in cooperation with the General Civil Aviation Authority and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi.

The agreement aims to strengthen collaboration between the two parties within an institutional framework that aligns with their strategic plans, while respecting each entity's mandates and responsibilities.

The annual IFATCA conference is one of the leading events in aviation and air traffic management. It gathers global experts and specialists to discuss the latest advancements in air traffic control (ATC), strategies for improving safety, efficiency, and regularity in global air navigation, and develop ATC systems, procedures, and infrastructure. It also promotes knowledge sharing and professional competence among air traffic controllers.

Commenting on the announcement, Saif Sultan Al Nasri, Acting Undersecretary of the DMT, said, "This collaboration is a key milestone in our efforts to enhance the UAE's position as a global leader in civil aviation. By hosting the IFATCA 2025 conference, we are not only advancing air traffic management but also fostering stronger relationships among international aviation experts, ensuring the continued development and safety of global air navigation systems."

The agreement also encompasses joint efforts to strengthen IFATCA's relationships with relevant UAE civil aviation entities and advance the profession of air traffic controllers. It further seeks to foster communication between UAE and Middle East-based controllers and their counterparts globally.

Additionally, the agreement provides opportunities for Emirati controllers to actively participate in discussions and decision-making on regional and international air traffic management while exchanging knowledge and best practices in ATC operations.

The conference will feature specialised panel discussions, workshops, and presentations by leading international aviation experts.

This significant event takes place against the backdrop of the UAE's impressive progress in aviation and transport infrastructure. The country has one of the busiest and most lucrative airspaces in the World. The aviation sector alone has had a 10% surge in the past two years., underscoring the country's efforts to maintain its leadership in the global civil aviation sector.

IFATCA represents over 130 professional air traffic controller associations globally, with a membership of more than 50,000 controllers. The organisation seeks to unify these associations and collaborates closely with national and international aviation authorities. (ANI/WAM)

